FY2024 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.