Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Gala has a market cap of $3.61 billion and $661.18 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00225331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

