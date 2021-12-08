GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $113,476.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00325777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,214,384 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

