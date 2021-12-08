GAMEE (GMEE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $43.92 million and $4.07 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

