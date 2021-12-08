Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($165.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s previous close.

GAW stock opened at GBX 9,520 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8,810 ($116.83) and a twelve month high of £123.10 ($163.24). The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,882.20 and a 200-day moving average of £109.93.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($132.42) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,045.72).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

