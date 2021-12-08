Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($165.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s previous close.

GAW stock opened at GBX 9,520 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8,810 ($116.83) and a twelve month high of £123.10 ($163.24). The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,882.20 and a 200-day moving average of £109.93.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($132.42) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,045.72).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

