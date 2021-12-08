GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GME traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.65. 2,577,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.89 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

