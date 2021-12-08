Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $3.07 on Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $34.45 million and $2.15 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00006090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00218085 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

