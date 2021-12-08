Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $944,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,336,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

