GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Hits $0.99

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $817,937.82 and approximately $252,717.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.18 or 0.08678982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00082094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,939.33 or 1.01381152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002772 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

