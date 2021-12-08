Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Gannett worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after acquiring an additional 600,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.57. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

