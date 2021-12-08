Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 8.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 131,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,099,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

