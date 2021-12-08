Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $523.43 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $298.53 and a one year high of $559.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.