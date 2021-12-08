Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,753 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Halliburton worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

