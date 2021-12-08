Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $24.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,802 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 289.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

