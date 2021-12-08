Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,192 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

