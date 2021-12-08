Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $165.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.52. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

