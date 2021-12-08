Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

