Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,082 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

KO opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

