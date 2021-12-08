Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

