Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $15.17 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $282.35 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock worth $153,919,735 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

