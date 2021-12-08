Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,861.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,709.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

