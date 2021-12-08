GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,407.59

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $146,407.59 and approximately $128.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00323525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.