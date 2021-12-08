Genaro Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.85 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $1.53 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00220363 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

