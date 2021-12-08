Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.07 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.90.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

