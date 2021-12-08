General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

GM opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.