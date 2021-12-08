Genesis Vision Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $29,798.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00219914 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.