Genesis Vision Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $31,610.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00229103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

