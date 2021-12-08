GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0035 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. GenesisX has a market cap of $42,386.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,140,517 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

