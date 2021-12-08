Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 79,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,670,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $11,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.