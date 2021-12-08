Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $40.11. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 11,075 shares trading hands.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.