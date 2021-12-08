Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 4.3%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 90,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 174,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Gensource Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$140.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

