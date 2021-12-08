Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 815,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,351. Gentex has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

