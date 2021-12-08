GeoCoin Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $565,488.71 and approximately $948.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.84 or 0.99398117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00036566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00325075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00049730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001262 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

