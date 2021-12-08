Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Up 2.4%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 18,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 148,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

