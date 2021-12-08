Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.48

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.48 and traded as high as C$54.15. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$53.84, with a volume of 346,139 shares trading hands.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 9.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

