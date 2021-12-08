Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,353,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,580. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

