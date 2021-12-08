Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 132000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

