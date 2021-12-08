Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gitlab in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

