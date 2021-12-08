Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.91. Glencore shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 5,649 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLCNF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

