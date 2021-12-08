Glenn A. Sampson Sells 4,843 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $101,557.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 168,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $358.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.