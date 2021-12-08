Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases $51,500.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBLI remained flat at $$26.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

