Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.04. The stock had a trading volume of 289,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

