Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 547 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.13. 55,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

