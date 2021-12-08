Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,341. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.87 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.51 and its 200-day moving average is $224.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.