Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,107 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.12. 65,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,063. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.