Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,548. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.59 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

