Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $799.04. 12,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $796.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.97. ASML Holding has a one year low of $449.12 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

