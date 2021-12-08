Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,584 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 776,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,263,980. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

