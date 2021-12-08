Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 6,592 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. 110,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

