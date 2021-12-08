Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 265,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,076. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

